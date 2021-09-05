Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,934. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,667.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,386.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

