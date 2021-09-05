Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,741,258 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment accounts for approximately 1.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 5.76% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $952,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of BKCC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 215,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $309.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.79. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.