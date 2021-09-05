Telemus Capital LLC Sells 12,386 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

