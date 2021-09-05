Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $340.23. 5,172,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

