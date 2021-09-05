Telemus Capital LLC Sells 20,473 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $130.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

