Telemus Capital LLC Sells 3,348 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $47,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $255.40. The company had a trading volume of 581,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,107. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $255.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average of $236.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.