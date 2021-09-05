Telemus Capital LLC Sells 377 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $223,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 15.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $344.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

