Telemus Capital LLC Sells 511,166 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,519,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511,166 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment makes up approximately 1.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of New Residential Investment worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ remained flat at $$10.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,401,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

