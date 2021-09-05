Telemus Capital LLC Sells 8,287 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $139,143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.01. 1,645,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,693. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $302.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.67 and its 200 day moving average is $256.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

