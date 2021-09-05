Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Achieves $125.11 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $64.81 or 0.00125210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $125.11 million and approximately $51.96 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.39 or 0.00804467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047130 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,006,912 coins and its circulating supply is 1,930,466 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.