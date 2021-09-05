TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0755 on Major Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and approximately $442,925.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TenX has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

