Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $177.13 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.39 or 0.00804467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047130 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

