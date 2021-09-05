Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $696,882.58 and approximately $491.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,588.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $741.09 or 0.01436528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00620469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.52 or 0.00377065 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00035345 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

