Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Position Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after buying an additional 197,137 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 396.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 157,494 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE TRNO opened at $69.26 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.