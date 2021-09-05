Tether (USDT) Market Cap Tops $66.80 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $66.80 billion and approximately $80.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00154830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.40 or 0.07625381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,874.35 or 1.00182750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.29 or 0.00971979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.97 or 0.00776308 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,357,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 66,778,877,886 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.