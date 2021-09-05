Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

