The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $955,524.10. Insiders have sold 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.06 and a beta of 1.48. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.