The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

NYSE BA opened at $218.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.70. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

