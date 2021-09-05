The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,803.00

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market capitalization of $495,148.14 and approximately $5,803.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00232222 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.09 or 0.07885862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,260.96 or 0.99960142 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.04 or 0.00988530 BTC.

About The Corgi of PolkaBridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Trading

