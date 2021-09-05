The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The ExOne posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 254,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,086. The ExOne has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $551.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 168.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

