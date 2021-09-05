The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post $67.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.30 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $57.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $270.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 240,678 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $20.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

