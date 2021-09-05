The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 68,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $5,321,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.62. The company has a market capitalization of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.