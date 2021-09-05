The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001939 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $863.45 million and $383.19 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

