The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 196.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $307.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

