The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up 0.9% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 49.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

