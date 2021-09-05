The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stake Lessened by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,593 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of The St. Joe worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in The St. Joe by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Shares of The St. Joe stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. 91,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,999. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.