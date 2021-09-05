The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $33,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

