Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $568.11. 825,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.99 and a 200 day moving average of $489.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $571.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

