Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $568.11. 825,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $571.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $533.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

