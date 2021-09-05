Theta Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $98.17 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $98.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00091272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.00345876 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.44 or 0.02521791 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.