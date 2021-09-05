Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,034 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $179,560,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI opened at $118.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.