Tidal Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $508,944.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

