Time New Bank Achieves Market Cap of $16.32 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and $1.22 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00844834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047377 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.