TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.85 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00013510 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $373.21 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.00803361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046936 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

