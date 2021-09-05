Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $401,199.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $401,199.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00798778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

