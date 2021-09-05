TON Token One Day Volume Tops $21,312.00 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One TON Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. TON Token has a total market cap of $614,242.94 and $21,312.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00126596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00829805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00047446 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon . TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

