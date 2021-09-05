Tornado Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.68 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $81.44 million and $10.68 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $74.05 or 0.00142954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00065602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00164745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00218479 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.54 or 0.07612843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,937.38 or 1.00262879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.61 or 0.00968332 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

