Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$107.06 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$71.95 and a 1-year high of C$110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.53.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total value of C$86,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,729 shares in the company, valued at C$22,900,276.85. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $749,596 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.11.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

