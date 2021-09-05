TotemFi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,111.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $34,111.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00066620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00155862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.84 or 0.00233774 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.80 or 0.07883494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,318.02 or 0.99824354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.00985678 BTC.

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

