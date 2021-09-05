Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The company has a market cap of $250.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

