Tranchess (CHESS) Market Cap Tops $71.49 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $4.32 or 0.00008366 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $71.49 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,609.37 or 0.99845773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00073497 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001752 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.16 or 0.00617460 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,533,217 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

