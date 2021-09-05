TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $393,773.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $393,773.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00065322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00167312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.44 or 0.00221436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.91 or 0.07600452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,702.75 or 1.00044151 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.00964814 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,527,143 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

