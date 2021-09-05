Travala.com (AVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $183.27 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00007141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $183.27 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,140,587 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

