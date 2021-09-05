Treat DAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $119,386.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $119,386.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00006821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00160970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.51 or 0.07603392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.73 or 1.00043281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.44 or 0.00965901 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.