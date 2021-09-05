Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,425 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

