Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $3.83 million and $287,669.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

