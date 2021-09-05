Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.75% of Triumph Bancorp worth $32,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 596.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.