Trollcoin (TROLL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $802.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $919,088.38 and approximately $802.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,582.84 or 0.99812490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00073180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008359 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

