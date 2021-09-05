TrueDeck (TDP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,726.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $321,040.53 and $20,726.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.87 or 0.00828525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047362 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

