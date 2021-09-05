TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $37,265.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00124656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.00813415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00047091 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TFL is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.